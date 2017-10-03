25 men vie for inaugural Mr. Grand International 2017

TWENTY-FIVE international delegates have arrived in the country to compete in the inaugural edition of Mister Grand International pageant which kicked off in Quezon City recently.



The 25 candidates are Michael Angelo Skyllas, Australia; Ersazuan Magbanua, Borneo; Mohammad Nick, Canada; Blachy Abreu, Dominican Republic; Abel Diaz, Ecuador; Michael Aghadjanian, France; Hamid Noor, Germany; Guiseppe Nkansah, Ghana; Ken Coco, Guadaloupe; Patrick Kenneth Camacho, Guam; Debojit Batacharya, India; Andry Putra, Indonesia; Riku, Japan; Jin Seon Kwon Stewart, Korea; Kian Ching, Malaysia; Jesus Tellez, Mexico; Myat Min San, Myanmar; Dr. Dikpal Karki, Nepal; Renzo Vitteri, Peru; Joshua Reginald Banatin, Philippines; Victor Haro, Spain; Vimukthi Wijekulasooriya, Sri Lanka; Rachata Hamphanon, Thailand; Aaron Day, USA; and Nguyen Tien Dat, Vietnam.

Mark Gil Balisacan, president of the Mister Grand International Organization, said that the newest international pageant will focus on the importance of sports and how it plays a major role in every country.

“Sports-themed activities will be the main staple of the pageant. And instead of national costume, the candidates will feature their national sports,” said Balisacan.

He also said that Ilocos Sur will be the host province of MRGI with several activities lined-up for the candidates when they travel to the Heritage City of Vigan from Oct. 1-14.

During press presentation, Joshua Banatin of the Philippines was chosen Darling of the Press, as voted by media men who covered the event.

The grand finals of the Mister Grand International 2017 will be held at the Crossroad in Quezon City on Oct. 6.

