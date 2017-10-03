40 hurt in bus crash

By: Jonathan Hicap, Alexandria Dennise San Juan

A public utility bus fell off the Alabang viaduct in Muntinlupa City Sunday night, injuring 40 passengers.

The north-bound Cher Transport bus with plate number TYW-504 was cruising the South Luzon Expressway when it lost its brakes at the Alabang viaduct and ran off ramp. It turned on its side and skidded near the Alabang exit toll plaza.



Passengers suffered minor injuries and abrasions.

The Muntinlupa City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office deployed rescuers to the accident scene after receiving a call at 6:28 p.m..

According to the Muntinlupa City government, MCDRRMO, Lifeline, and Red Cross rushed the victims to the Ospital ng Muntinlupa (Osmun), Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Alabang Medical, and Medical Center Muntinlupa.

Osmun director Dr. Edwin Dimatatac said most of the victims who were taken to the hospital had been discharged except for one patient who is in the intensive care unit (ICU) due to lacerations.

Police Senior Supt. Dante Novicio, Muntinlupa Police chief, said the bus driver is now in custody of the Highway Patrol Group and detained in Canlubang, Laguna. He is facing reckless imprudence resulting in multiple injuries and damage to property charges.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), meanwhile, said it will ground bus units of the Cher Transport following the accident.

