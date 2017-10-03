Altas in must-win vs streaking Lions

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

12 noon – Perpetual vs San Beda (Jrs)

2 p.m. – Perpetual vs San Beda (Srs)

4 p.m. – CSB vs JRU (Srs)

6 p.m. – LSGH vs JRU (Jrs)

Jose Rizal University aims to tighten its hold of the third spot when it battles College of St. Benilde today even as University of Perpetual Help fights for dear life when it collides with reigning titlist San Beda College in the 93rd NCAA men’s basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Bombers gun for their ninth win in 15th appearance in their 4 p.m. confrontation with the already eliminated Blazers, while the Altas tangle with the streaking Red Lions at 2 p.m.

Today’s game is a must for Perpetual if it wants to stay in the hunt for a semis berth.

With a dismal 4-9 win-loss record, the boys of coach Jimwell Gican must sweep their remaining five assignments to have a chance of securing a playoff for the last semis slot.

The mission is very difficult.

For one, the Altas are up against a team determined to clinch the top semis berth.

While Lyceum and San Beda are already assured of twice-to-beat privileges in the next round, the two are still fighting for No. 1 seed since the topnotcher after the two-round elims will have the luxury of meeting the No. 4 team in the semis.

The Pirates are still perfect after 15 games while the Lions are not far behind with a 13-1 record.

To stop San Beda’s 12-game winning run, Perpetual must play with a sense of urgency – collectively.

And that will be main task of big man Prince Eze, who averages 17.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks a game.

The Red Lions, on their part, is not intimidated as they have Donald Tankoua, Javee Mocon, and Robert Bolick in their arsenal.

San Beda also hopes to duplicate its 57-53 first-round win over Perpetual last August.

Meanwhile, JRU hopes to follow up its lopsided 85-52 win over Perpetual last Friday against St. Benilde, who is fresh from a heartbreaking 79-69 loss to Mapua on Thursday.

Mark Dela Virgen and Abdul Poutouochi are slated to banner the Bombers’ anew after teaming up with 34 points the last time, while the Blazers have Clement Leutcheu and Unique Naboa to help improve their 3-11 record.

