‘CHA-CHING CHALLENGE’ EDUCATION APP OFFERS PARENTS A NEW WAY TO DISCUSS MONEY AT HOME [VIDEO]

App helps children practice earning, saving, spending and donating.

MANILA – Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential Corporation Asia, and Turner’s Cartoon Network have launched a mobile app to help parents to discuss a variety of financial literacy subjects with their children in an entertaining and engaging way.



As part of the award-winning Cha-Ching programme, the free app -Cha-Ching Challenge – is designed for parents and their children aged seven to 12 years old. Using the four fundamental money management concepts: Earn, Save, Spend and Donate, the app offers a variety of activities in each category that serve as fun conversation starters to help families navigate the different options available when managing money and help them make smarter money choices.

There are additional features that enable users to learn about the key objectives for each activity, record their achievements and share photos. The app also features clips from the Cha-Ching songs, including the latest music video in the Cha-Ching series entitled Cha-Cha-Choices.

“Financial literacy is an important life skill that children should learn not just early in life, but practice on a daily basis. We are delighted that Cha-Ching has made an impact globally since its launch in 2011, providing millions of children all over the world the opportunity to get a head-start on money management concepts,” said Marc Fancy, Executive Director of Prudence Foundation. “This new app is the ideal tool for parents, who want to discuss financial literacy but don’t know where to start. Cha-Ching Challenge provides yet another touchpoint and platform to deliver our message about the importance of financial education.”

The Prudence Foundation and Turner partnership dates back to 2011 when Cha-Ching was first launched across Southeast Asia on Cartoon Network and later on Boomerang. On the Cartoon Network channel, the episodes are available in more than 34 million households in 10 languages per month. Since its launch in 2011, the program has accumulated more than 76 million page views on www.cha-ching.com, more than 3 million video views on its YouTube channel and generated 139,000 Facebook fans. The Cha-Ching School Contact Program has been implemented across Asia since 2012 and has reached more than 280,000 children directly. It has been adopted into the national curriculum by the Department of Education in the Philippines. A new Cha-Ching Curriculum with structured lesson plans for teachers was launched in schools in the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia in 2016.

