Griffins rap Gold Gears

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Thursday

(Olivarez College gym)

12 noon – UB vs CEU

2 p.m. – Olivarez vs TIP

Even without its prized frontcourt duo, Colegio de San Lorenzo still found a way to put its title bid back on track yesterday.

Gelo Sablan dished out a stellar showing off the bench as the Griffins turned back the skidding Bulacan State University Gold Gears, 96-85, yesterday in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 at the Olivarez College gym in Sucat, Parañaque City.



Son of current UST coach Rodil “Boy” Sablan collected 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds while John Rojas added 13 points and 15 rebounds as they helped CdSL overcome the absence of Benin native Soulemane Chabi Yo (sprained left foot) and top center Jon Gabriel (fever).

More importantly, CdSL bounced back from six-point loss dealt by defending champion Centro Escolar University last week and closed out its first-round campaign with a 6-1 mark, good for second spot.

“My players know their respective roles. Even before, they’re already confident playing with an all-Filipino lineup,” said Griffins coach Boni Garcia, who also got a combined 34-point output from Jan Formento, Charles Callano and Kurt Gojar.

Pato Mendoza had 21 points while Kenneth Cristobal added 17 points as they tried to ignite the Gold Gears’ searing rally in the final canto, only to lose steam on the way to their fifth consecutive setback.

Earlier, forward Jerico Mondala dished out his finest outing yet as Diliman College defeated Lyceum-Batangas 88-81 to extend its winning streak to three.

Senegalese big man Adama Diakhite muscled his way to 25 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks – all game-highs – but Mondala stole the thunder with his own dominant outing as the Blue Dragons racked up their fifth win in six matches.

“He’s really a hardworker. He’s been putting in the extra effort in practice and it’s good that he’s reaping off the dividends,” said Diliman College coach Rensy Bajar of Mondala, who collected 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting on top of 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Jay Axalan had a team-high 19 points, spiked by five treys, while four other teammates added at least 10 points each top gunner Bryan Buen struggled all game long, hastening the Pirates’ downfall to a 1-5 mark.

Buen, good for at least 20 points per game, hardly got his usual rhythm as he scored just six points on seven limited attempts.

But Lyceum-Batangas kept itself in the thick of the fight behind its three-point shooting, making 13 triples that helped them pull within four twice in the closing minutes, the last at 81-85 off Jay Villaluna’s second triple.

First Game

DILIMAN COLLEGE 88 — Diakhite 25, Mondala 22, Gerero 14, Brutas 7, Salazar 7, Bauzon 6, Chavenia 6, Corpuz 2, Darang 0, Handag 0, Ligon 0, Mbiya 0, Sombero 0.

LYCEUM-BATANGAS 81 — Axalan 19, Saliente 17, Fernandez 13, Lapasaran 11, Villaluna 10, Buen 6, Solitario 4, Villanueva 1, Eranes 0, Olarte 0.

Quarters: 17-17, 42-33, 66-51, 88-81.

Second Game

CDSL 96 — Sablan 21, Rojas 13, Formento 12, Callano 11, Gojar 11, Alvarado 9, Vargas 9, Borja 8, Ancheta 2, Laman 0.

BULSU 85 — M. Mendoza 21, Cristobal 17, Fajardo 12, Necio 9, Crisostomo 8, Dela Cruz 8, Adebola 4, Jauco 4, Ledesma 2, Enrile 0, J. Mendoza 0, Odoy 0, Sellano 0, Solayao 0.

Quarters: 25-13, 42-31, 60-53, 96-85.

