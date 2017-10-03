Hot meat seized in Tarlac

By: Franco G. Regala

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Some 111 kilos of meat lacking necessary sanitary standard certification were seized by authorities in a surprise operation in Tarlac on Saturday.

Operatives of the Tarlac City Police Station and the Tarlac City Veterinary Office (CVO) led by Dr. Julieta Parairo confiscated the meat at the John-Len Store located at the Victory Uptown Market, Tarlac City.



Parairo said she will recommend the revocation of the stall owner’s business permit. She also vowed to file a case in court against the owner relating to the violation of RA 9296 as amended by RA 10536, or “The Meat Inspection Code of the Philippines.”

The confiscated meat were immediately burned and disposed.

Parairo said the operation was part of the intensified crackdown against the proliferation of “hot meat” or meat products that have not passed the government’s sanitary standards.

Last Sept. 20, some 103.8 kilos of hot meat were also confiscated at the City Uptown Market here.

Parairo advised consumers to be more vigilant in checking the condition of the meat they are buying and to always ask for the inspection certificates of the meat from their grocers.

