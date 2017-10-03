Iloilo mayor extends leave

By TARA YAP

ILOILO CITY – Embattled city mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog has extended his sick leave, claiming that he continues to fear for his safety since president Duterte named him as an alleged drug protector.



Mabilog has been out of the country since Aug. 30 when he initially said he had official speaking engagements in Japan and Malaysia, but later applied for sick leave starting Sept. 30.

“The mayor has confided he doesn’t feel safe,” disclosed Atty. Mark Piad, Mabilog’s spokesman, to media. “He also has an uneasy feeling over the security of his family.”

Mabilog’s wife Marivic and their two children are also out of the country.

“In our last conversation, he (Mayor Mabilog) asked me if it is safe to come back,” Piad related. “I told him I was in no position to guarantee his safety.”

The president has linked Mabilog to Melvin “Boyet” Odicta Sr., an alleged drug lord killed by unidentified assailants last year. Mabilog vehemently denied the allegation.

Piad meantime reiterated Mabilog will not resign as city mayor.

“He has the mandate of the people of Iloilo City,” said Piad.

