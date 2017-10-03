Korean actor Alexander Lee plans his one year stay in PH

By RUEL J. MENDOZA

DAHIL sa pinirmahan na exclusive contract ng South Korean actor na si Alexander Lee sa GMA-7, nagbabalak na ito na mag-stay sa Pilipinas para i-explore ang ilang possibilities para sa kanyang career.



Sa ilang buwan pa lang niya rito taping for “My Korean Jagiya,” sobra na siyang nage-enjoy at nakaka-adjust na siya sa lifestyle ng mga Pinoy.

“I plan to stay in the country for like a year. I want to do a lot of things and visit other places that I only read about.

“Just recently, we had a mall show in SM Naga City. I was shocked to see so many people. It was like 20,000 people inside that jampacked mall.

“I met some of my fans there and they were crying when they saw me in person. I was overwhelmed because back in Korea, fans aren’t like that. They call me by my name in the show ‘Jun Ho! Jun Ho!’ It was a great experience for me,” kuwento pa niya.

Hindi pa tapos sa kanyang pag-aaral si Xander dahil double major siya sa Korean University.

“I am hoping to continue my studies here if plans to stay here is final.

“My school there is affiliated with other universities here. So I just need to fix that and still be in school while I work. And I need to learn how to speak Tagalog fluently,” diin pa niya.

Isa pa raw sa ikinakatuwa ni Xander ay ang masayang kuwentuhan ng mga Pinoy, lalo na raw kapag break time nila sa taping.

Sa Korea raw, wala silang standby tent kunsaan makakasama mo ang ibang artista.

“It’s really very different working here because you all get to interact with one another during break time.

“Back in Korea, it’s not like that. We don’t have tents. We stay in our vans. It’s a way of respecting your co-star’s time to prepare and memorize their lines. So we don’t talk with each other on our break time. We only get to communicate on the set.

“But here, it’s always like a party. When you enter one tent, people are watching TV and having a great time talking with one another. It’s something that I am getting used to now.”

