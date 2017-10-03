M Lhuillier strengthens core mission of being ‘TulayngPaMLyang Pilipino’ with #MLKWENTOPADALA Promo

PHILIPPINES – At the core of M Lhuillier’s values and principles is its mission to bring Filipino families together through financial services; and this year, staying true to its mantra “TulayngPaMLyang Pilipino,” the company launched #MLKWENTOPADALA Promo. A story writing contest that runs from June 1 to November 30, 2017, “ML KwentoPadala” encourages customers here and abroad to share stories that champion the bond and values shared with their nearest and dearest.



The contest is open to all ML KwartaPadala customers, regardless of nationality and country of residence. One ML KwentoPadala, to be sent through www.mlkwento.com, is equivalent to one qualified entry, and must be accompanied by a recent photo signed with complete name, address, and contact details. Entries must include a valid ML KwartaPadala transaction number, and submitted by 4 PM Philippine Standard Time of the last day of each month, from June to November, to qualify for the monthly judging of entries.

Entries will be judged according to the following criteria: family values (40%), impact (30%), and uniqueness (30%).

One winning entry is chosen each month, with the selection process done every 4 PM of every 7th of the month. Winner will be notified by registered mail or via email and will be receiving 50,000 pesos prize money, tax-free.

Three winners have already been announced for the months of June, July and August: June winner HenrilynRosimo (Taytay, Rizal), July winnerGuisappeYamson (Maasin, Leyte), and August winner Lea DavaDamili (South, Cebu City).

Each of their stories reflects M Lhuillier’s commitment to helping people be there for their family, no matter the distance, as it validates its service and efforts to make every financial transaction the easiest, most convenient possible.

