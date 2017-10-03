Nissan introduces the new X-TRAIL with Nissan Intelligent Mobility to PH market

Three years after its local launch, the Nissan X-TRAIL continues to offer an unparalleled experience for adventure-seeking families thanks to new enhancements and Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies.



Nissan Philippines, Inc. has released an enhanced version of the popular compact crossover with new Nissan Intelligent Mobility features and styling upgrades to enhance its overall performance and appearance. Turning every ride into a confidence-boosting experience, the new X-TRAIL is the first Nissan vehicle in the Philippines to be integrated with the largest range of available advanced Intelligent Mobility technologies.

“The Nissan X-TRAIL offers enough room for families and groups who love to go on road trips,” says Nissan Philippines President and Managing Director Ramesh Narasimhan. “With Nissan Intelligent Mobility, our customers can enjoy each adventure as they drive safe and sound. We want them to treat the new X-TRAIL as a partner that looks out for them so they can have a fun and hassle-free time on the road.”

Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies offer customers an improved way of driving. In the new Nissan X-Trail, these include an Around View Monitor that provides drivers with a 360-degree perspective for easier navigation, Moving Object Detection that sends a visual and audible alert when there’s movement around the vehicle, Blind Spot Warning that detects objects in the driver’s blind spot, Forward Collision Warning and Intelligent Emergency Braking that sends a visual and auditory warning, and applies an emergency break to avoid collisions, Rear Cross Traffic Alert that alerts the driver to unseen vehicles while reversing, and finally the 4×4-I System that automatically adjusts power distribution to give drivers full control of the vehicle as they take on challenging road conditions.

Available in Premium Corona Orange, Marine Blue, Pearl White, Gun Metallic, and Diamond Black, the new X-TRAIL also has a fresh interior and exterior styling for a sleeker yet robust presence. It boasts of a new front fascia with integrated fog lamps, bumper, the signature Nissan “V-Motion” grille, and revised headlights with LED signature Daytime Running Lights. Finally, new 19-inch wheels, a fin-type antenna, and a newly integrated sun roof round off the vehicle’s dynamic look.

The new door and instrument panel finishers, new shift knob design, revised center console, and the console lid define the car’s plush interiors. Other design modifications include a new D-shaped steering wheel with a modernized interface, and leather-booted transmission shift lever. Adding to the convenience of customers is the motion activated tailgate, that allows customers to access the rear compartment with ease.

The Nissan X-Trail is available in both 4×4 and 4×2 variants, and will be priced at Php 1,728,000 and Php 1,399,000 respectively.

The new Nissan X-TRAIL will be available in all Nissan dealerships starting this September 2017.

