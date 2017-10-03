PBA: Alapag, Nabong settle row

1 SHARES Share Tweet

All is well between Meralco center Kelly Nabong and Bolts assistant coach Jimmy Alapag after the two had a heated exchange late in Game 1 of the team’s semifinal series against Star in the PBA Governors’ Cup last Sunday at the Alonte Sports Complex in Biñan, Laguna.



Meralco guard Chris Newsome said that Nabong and Alapag have patched things up after the game.

The ugly incident took place during a timeout in the fourth quarter, or at the height of Meralco’s rally that helped the team pull off a 72-66 win at the start of their best-of-five Final Four affair.

“It was heat of the moment. Everyone was emotional at that time,” said Newsome yesterday prior to the team’s practice session at the Meralco gym in Ortigas, Pasig City.

“But in the locker room they talked,” added Newsome.

The incident started when Meralco coach Norman Black opted to take Nabong back on the bench.

Nabong, however, did not like Black’s move.

Alapag tried to pacify the player, but instead of listening to the later, the 6-foot-7 player engaged the onetime Gilas Pilipinas stalwart to a heated exchange of words.

Meralco players and coaches were able to pacify the two, but Nabong ripped his jersey and threw it behind the bench.

Nabong did not return to the game as the Bolts won the game.

A defensive specialist, Nabong went scoreless in Game 1 as he missed his lone field goal attempt in seven minutes and 24 seconds of action. He also had a rebound, an assist and a turnover.

Related

comments