DFU wins Borneo Cup

By Brian Yalung
Dreaming Futbol United (DFU) finally made the country proud by winning the under-11 category of the 10th Malaysia Borneo Football Cup held recently in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.
After falling short the past four years, the DFU booters brought down Malaysian team selection Media Mix Team (MMT) Junior, 3-2, to win its first Borneo Cup title at the Likas Stadium.
Dreaming Futbol United was part of the eight-team field in the under-11 category split into two groups. DFU was bracketed with three other Malaysian teams in group B (MMT Junior, Tabs Manggatal and Kid Ball).
Jose Antolin “Pepi” Benitez scored the first goal for DFU while next goal came with only 20 seconds left in the second half. Jared Alexander Peña made a perfect assist that set up Ranzo Aljama to head the ball into the net.
It was however in extra time that left many astonished. Benitez eluded a defender, advanced into the box and flicked in a delicate looper over the keeper that ended at the back of the net.
“We are really there because of coach Eliezer Fabroada. Also, keeping us together is team manager Ms. Josephine Concio. She is the one who psyches up the kids and each time she talks to them, the boys play differently,” said Dr. Kamantigue.
Aside from Aljama, Benitez, Kamantigue and Lacson, other members of the under-11 Dreaming Futbol United champion team were Shaun Kendrick Saludez, Jared Alexander Pena, Calvin Sage Joson, Joaquin Abesamis, Adrian Bacolod, Linardo Lopez Jr., Sandro Antonio Trota, Aaron Peter Duenas, Enrique Jalandoni, Conrado Alfonso Benitez, Jairus Cyan Silonar, Zyvryx Jan Bracamonte, Novie Christian Paraiso, Kirk Ryan Sumbang, Joan Gabriel Saludez and Emmanuel Martin Puno.