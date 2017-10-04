Duterte to make public bank records

By: Genalyn Kabiling

President Duterte is willing to make public his bank records “at the right time,” Malacañang said on Tuesday amid an investigation initiated by the Office of the Ombudsman into his alleged hidden wealth.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella explained that the President is not necessarily avoiding the investigation into his wealth but is merely trying to rid the bureaucracy of corruption first.



“The President is really coming from the position where he knows exactly what the picture is. And so it is not just a question of him clearing his name, it’s a question of you know addressing the entire setup of what he perceives to be the system of corruption that is prevailing within government,” he said in an interview with reporters at the Palace.

Asked if the President will ever disclose his bank records, Abella said: “if necessary and at the right time, yes.”

In his visit to Marawi City last Monday, the President said he was ready to release his bank records if Chief Justice Lourdes Sereno and Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales will do the same. Duterte reiterated his challenge to Sereno and Morales to resign with him and show their financial documents to Congress for scrutiny.

Duterte also said he would “not obey” the Ombudsman for not only alleged corruption but for holding fabricated and illegally acquired bank information for its inquiry. He turned the tables on the Ombudsman by disclosing plans to create a commission to probe the Ombudsman for alleged selective justice and other corrupt practices in handling cases.

Abella, however, explained the President’s refusal to place himself under the jurisdiction of the Ombudsman was mainly due to his suspicion about the integrity of certain persons.

“Hindi niya sinasabing he doesn’t want to be investigated. Ang sinasabi lang po niya, at this stage, not at this time,” he said.

He added that Duterte enjoys immunity from lawsuits as the country’s leader.

