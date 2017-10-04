Local tech start up vies for global acclaim at Asian Entrepreneurship Award 2017

Local tech company Mr. Geek Mobile Solutions, Inc. announced that it had been included as one of the tech startup entrants vying for the Asian Entrepreneurship Award (AEA) 2017.

The company is the only entry from the Philippines that qualified to receive the prestigious award this year, which attracts hundreds of tech startups from all over Asia. It joins 21 other companies from the region who will compete for the award, which was established in Japan to foster innovation through collaboration among young startup Asian companies.



Mr. Geek Mobile Solutions, Inc. will present its “MyStart-Apps,” a free mobile application platform that seeks to benefit various Micro, Small- and Medium-scale Enterprises or MSMEs. By using MyStart-Apps, MSMEswill now have the ability to create decent, high quality and fully customizable mobile app through a user-friendly platformin less than 30 minutes and is absolutely free. This will enable MSMEs to save on cost of development and allocate their budget to other more essential needs in running their business.

By building one’s business on MyStart-Apps allows promising start ups to build their business and provide more value to their brand. With MyStart-Apps, the business can now communicate directly to their customers by sending notices, updates and even advertisements to customers’ digital devices, particularly smartphones powered either by Android or iOS.

“As a young tech startup company, it had always been our dream to be recognized internationally as an app developer from the Philippines and make the country proud. But more than that, as a former MSME, our mission is to help other local MSMEs to achieve their greatest potential and contribute to the growth of the Philippine economy,” declares Rowinner Bautista, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mr. Geek Mobile Solutions, Inc., who will fly to Japan to attend the event.

Entrants will be judged based on innovativeness, commercial viability and social impact of the business and its potential to expand and bring changes to the global economy and society. They will also be judged based on business performance with focus on competitive advantages, management team, strategic vision, and communication capabilities that include presentation skills.

Mr. Geek Mobile Solutions, Inc. is part of the Mr. Group Capital Holdings, Inc. or Mr. Group of Companies or MGC Group. MGC is an angel investor firm in the Philippines, with several business units that offer various platforms that bridge people with the passion to start and succeed in their chosen enterprise, and those who want to invest in high-return ventures with least exposure to much risk.

The Asian Entrepreneurship Award 2017 will be held from October 25-27, 2017 at the Kashiwa-no-ha Open Innovation Lab (KOIL) in Kashiwa City, Chiba, Japan.

