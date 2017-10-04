Marilou Danley in PH during carnage

By: Jun Ramirez

Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of slain American gunman Stephen Paddock, is in the Philippines at the time of the attack based on information obtained from sources at the Bureau of Immigration.



Immigration sources said the 62-year-old Filipino-born Australian citizen left the country on Sept. 22 and returned on Sept. 24, a week before the mass shooting that claimed the lives of at least 59 concert goers and injured hundreds more in Las Vegas.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) would neither confirm nor deny if Danley is in the country.

“We are not inclined to release the travel record of Ms. Danley as she was no longer a suspect and appeared to have been cleared by the police,” BI spokesperson lawyer Ma. Antonette Mangrobang said in a brief statement.

She stressed that travel documents are confidential, unless the individuals are involved in crimes and other violation of laws.

However, she said the “BI shall cooperate with any and all our international counterparts in providing relevant information that would help their investigation.”

Danley was initially tagged as person of interest, but was later cleared by the Las Vegas police of any involvement in the attack.

