NU, Adamson seek fine start

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

4 p.m. – NU vs Arellano (women’s)

6:30 p.m. – Adamson vs FEU (women’s)

Defending champion National University and Adamson try to inch closer to a championship showdown when they start their best-of-three semis series against separate rivals today in the women’s division of the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

The top-seeded Lady Bulldogs square off with the fourth-ranked Arellano Lady Chiefs at 4 p.m., while the No. 2 Lady Falcons collide with third seed Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws at 6:30 p.m. with both teams determined to sustain their hot form.



Both NU and Adamson finished their group elims with similar 5-0 win-loss records, but the Lady Bulldogs clinched the No. 1 seeding due to a superior quotient over the Lady Falcons.

The Lady Bulldogs are determined to retain their title they dropped only one set in all their five victories.

NU is using the tournament as part of its buildup for the coming UAAP war where it is out to dethrone the La Salle Lady Spikers.

The Lady Chiefs have already bettered their best finish of fifth place four years ago but their desire to play in the finals has further intensified after making it to the semis.

The NU-Arellano showdown will be highlighted by the clash between NU’s 6-foot-7 Jaja Santiago and Arellano’s 5-foot-8 Jovielyn Prado – the league’s leading scorers.

Support will also be crucial in the matchup with Santiago hoping to get decent numbers from Jorelle Singh, Risa Sato, and Audrey Paran.

Prado, for her part, has Regine Arocha, Andrea Marzan, and Nicole Ebuen to count for.

But the challenge to clinch their first title since winning it in 2008 has become tougher with the absence of the Lady Falcons’ top hitter Jema Galanza due to ankle injury two playdates ago.

