PBA: Meralco suspends hot-headed Nabong

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Meralco Bolts yesterday suspended center Kelly Nabong indefinitely after figuring in a heated exchange with assistant coach Jimmy Alapag in the team’s 72-66 victory over the Star Hotshots in Game 1 of their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinal series at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.



Nabong and Alapag had to be separated by players and coaches when their discussion became heated late in the contest that saw the Bolts’ erasing a nine-point deficit in the last four minutes to take the series opener.

“Kelly Nabong is suspended indefinitely for conduct unbecoming of a PBA player and for conduct detrimental to the team,” the Bolts management said in a statement.

Related

comments