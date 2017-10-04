Rafa Siguion-Reyna: ‘They don’t play favorites, even if my parents are known!’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By MELL T. NAVARRO

VERY proud and happy si Rafa Siguion-Reyna na makabilang sa powerhouse cast ng acclaimed and original Filipino stage play na “Maynila… Sa Mga Kuko Ng Liwanag, The Musical”.



Isa itong musical tribute ng master director na si Joel Lamangan sa kanyang mentor, ang National Artist for Film na si Lino Brocka.

Ginagampanan ni Rafa ang character na si Imo, ang construction worker na naghahangad ng mas magandang buhay, at ka-alternate niya rito si Joseph Puducay.

Ayon kay Rafa, dream come true for him ang makasama sa play na ito dahil malaki daw ang ugnayan ni Direk Lino Brocka sa kanyang mga magulang – ang award-winning director na si Carlos Siguion-Reyna at batikang film and television scriptwriter na si Bibeth Orteza.

Apo rin siya ng veteran singer-actress-film producer na si Armida Siguion-Reyna.

“Direk Lino Brocka was a ninong sa kasal ng mom and dad ko,” kuwento ni Rafa nang makausap namin kamakailan.

“He directed the first screenplay of my mom, ‘yung ‘Palipatlipat, Papalitpalit.’

“He also gave my dad his first directing job on TV after film school, ‘yung ‘Isip-Pinoy,’ where Direk Joel was also one of the directors.”

Mabuting kaibigan nga raw ng kanyang ama si Direk Lino, describing the friendship as “a great away-bati-away-bati relationship.”

“According to my mom, Direk Lino was also the one who recommended my dad to David Overbey of the Toronto International Film Festival.

“He visited me daw in the hospital nursery when I was born,” aniya.

Wala bang “special treatment” ang produksiyon kay Rafa dahil nga sa anak siya nina Direk Carlos at Bibeth, na mga kilalang pangalan sa industriya?

“For me, it gives me pride that people in the production don’t care even if I’m the son of my mom and dad. Wala silang sinasabi.

“They don’t play favorites, even if my parents are known.

“Mom and dad got very excited when they learned I got the part I auditioned for, dahil nga very close sila kay Tito Lino.”

Lead actors dito ang mahuhusay na si Arman Ferrer (bilang Julio Madriaga, played by Bembol Roco sa film), alternating as Ligaya Paraiso (played by Hilda Koronel in film) ay sina Sheila Valderrama-Martinez and Lara Maigue.

Kasama rin sa cast sina Dulce at Ima Castro (alternating as Mrs. Cruz), Rita Daniella and Aicelle Santos (alternating as Perla), Noel Rayos, Floyd Tena, Jim Pebanco, at marami pang iba.

Ongoing pa rin ang “Maynila… Sa Mga Kuko Ng Liwanag, The Musical” sa Kia Theater, Cubao, Quezon City with last performances on Oct. 4, 5, and 6, produced by Grand Leisure Productions.

For ticket inquiries, check out Ticketnet outlets. Available rin ito sa entrance for walk-in audiences.

Related

comments