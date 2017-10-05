17 Maute hostages rescued

By FRANCIS T. WAKEFIELD

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Wednesday confirmed the rescue of 17 more people from the hands of the Daesh-inspired Maute Group inside war-torn Marawi City.

Lorenzana said the hostages, consisting of nine males and eight females aged 18-75 years old are now in the hands of the military.



Lorenzana however kept mum on the details of the rescue.

“It is confidential because efforts to rescue the remaining hostages are ongoing,” Lorenzana said in a text message.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Joint Task Force Marawi earlier said that at least 45 to 50 civilians still remain in the hands of the terrorist group.

Meanwhile, Col. Romeo Brawner, Joint Task Force Ranao chief said six Maute terrorists were killed during Tuesday’s operation.

“So this brings to 759 the total number of terrorists killed since the war started,” he said during a phone interview.

“On the side of the military we have not recorded any additional casualty,” Brawner added.

A total of 155 soldiers have already died since the start of the siege last May 23.

During the same operation, government troops reportedly seized nine IEDs at an abandoned house located in Brgy. Matampay, this, as part of Brigada Marawi, a move to clear the city from IEDs and other unexploded ordnance.

