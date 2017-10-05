Councilor, son killed in ambush

By: Jerry J. Alcayde

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro – A municipal councilor of Puerto Galera was killed by motorcycle-riding suspects in Barangay Tabinay here, Tuesday afternoon.

Senior Superintendent Christopher C. Birung, Oriental Mindoro provincial director, identified the victim as Melchor J. Arago, 52.



Initial investigation showed Arago was seated inside his parked car in front of their house when attacked by the assailants around 3:30 p.m.

Likewise killed in the incident is the councilor’s son, Kenneth N. Arago, 15, who was shot by the gunmen as he rushed to the aid of his father.

Police were quick to collar two suspects, identified as Tirso M. Tito, 39, and Rogelio S. Sto. Tomas, 47, some nine hours after the incident at a checkpoint in San Teodoro town.

Birung said the two were positively identified by witnesses, who claimed to have seen both collecting scraps in front of the victims’ house prior to the shooting.

