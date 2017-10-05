How to overcome challenges

By: Chinkee Tan

Are you ready to face life’s challenges?

I recently went through some personal challenges that affected my personal life.

During the moment when it happened, it seems like that the challenge seems to be overwhelming and insurmountable.

It is either I will allow myself to be eaten up and defeated by it or I will learn how to face it and overcome it. To cut the long story short, I exhausted all my energy and effort to face and solve the challenge. By the grace of God it was fixed.



Challenges and trials in life are unavoidable. Many fail because of tremendous challenges, but there are some who also overcome and win.

But what is the difference between the two? I believe it is HOW THEY THINK.

Everything starts and ends with the mind. The outcome of life is not dictated by how challenging the situation is, but is determined by how you think.

If you believe you can do it, you are right! If you believe you can’t, you are also right!

The decisions that we make on a daily basis passed through our mind, whether it’s a minor or major one. We think a lot, but the question is, what are we thinking? Is it negative or positive? Happy or sad? Fearful or exciting? How we think will reflect on how we live.

Our mind is the battleground. The rise and fall of a person starts with how he thinks. No one can ever win in life with a defeated mindset. So we should be very careful on how we prepare our mind for battle.

If you are ready to win in life you need to have “mental toughness.”

What is mental toughness?

It is the ability to stay strong in the face of adversity. It is the ability to keep your focus and determination despite the difficulties you encounter.

It is the voice at the back of your mind that tells you to keep on going, keep on pushing, and keep on trying, even when the going gets tough.

Developing your mental toughness can help you be more emotionally resilient, push you to go further and harder, and build an armor around you to let you persevere against the bullets that life may fire your way.

So if you want to win and succeed in life, this is the time for you to make a conscious decision.

What are you going to entertain in your mind? Are you going to entertain the possibility or the impossibility?

Are you going to think about the problems or solutions? Are you going to focus on the opportunity or the difficulty?

If you are ready to win, I believe you know what you need to choose.

THINK. REFLECT. APPLY.

Are you a winner or a loser? Do you think you possess a winning or a losing mindset? Are you ready to face life’s possible challenges?

WINNING OR LOSING begins and ends in the mind.

