Jason Abalos transfers to Kapuso network

ACTOR Jason Abalos is now a certified Kapuso after he signed an exclusive contract for GMA Network last Oct. 3.

Abalos said that there was no bad blood between him and his former network ABS CBN where he worked for 12 years. At the contract signing were GMA Entertainment TV Senior Vice President Lilybeth G. Rasonable and GMA Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara.



Asked why he transferred to the Kapuso Network, Abalos said: “Isa rin sa dahilan kung bakit lumipat ako ng GMA, baka mabigyan ako ng roles na hindi ko nagawa sa [kabilang network]. Mas gusto ko lang palawakin ‘yung naaabot ng craft ko.”

“Kasi 12 years ako sa [kabila] hindi naman ako pinabayaan du’n, wala naman akong pwedeng sabihin sa inyo kundi magagandang bagay at ala-ala sa [kabila]. Isa pong malaking desisyon para sa akin ito, gusto ko rin pong subukan ang kapalaran ko sa GMA,” Abalos told GMA News Online.

Abalos, 32, said that he also wanted to try comedy on his new mother studio.

“Happy naman ako bilang tahimik na artista pero siyempre, sa craft ko, gusto ko talagang mag-expand ‘yung naaabot ko. Madami pa akong kailangang i-try, subukan, ang talagang gusto ko, tumagal sa showbiz. Tumagal na kahit hindi ko na kaya, umaarte pa rin ako.

“Sabi nila medyo okay ako sa drama, kaya lang gusto ko ring i-try ‘yung mga possibilities na puwede kong gawin so why not comedy?”

Gusto ring subukan ni Jason ang role ng isang superhero na mala-Iron Man.

“Ever since kasi gusto kong maging superhero eh, parang ang sarap magkaroon ng super power ‘di ba? Basta ako, nagtitiwala ako sa kung ano’ng ibibigay sa ‘kin,” said Abalos.

During his stint with ABS CBN, Abalos appeared on popular teleseryes namely “Reputasyon,” “Moon of Desire,” “Two Wives,” “Bridges of Love,” and most recently, “Langit Lupa.” He was last seen in the movie “Kabisera.”

