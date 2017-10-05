NSAs meet to address problems

A manifesto signed by leaders of close to 20 national sports associations was signed Tuesday, a move the group believes will help address various concerns besetting the country’s sports affairs.

Raymund Lee, fresh from serving as deputy chief of mission in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Turkmenistan, said the meeting dealt with the perennial problems being encountered not only by the NSAs but by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and the Philippine Sorts Commission (PSC) as well.



“This is not meant to criticize anyone,” said Lee. “It was agreed that substantial change is needed based on the problems (the NSAs, PSC and POC encounter).”

Amid the heated exchange of words involving the POC and PSC, Lee said that those present agreed that it has to stop.

Foremost on the lost of priorities the group wants to do is to “amend the by-laws of the POC as well as reactivate and male operational all POC Standing Commissions and to open the same to NSA officials,” according to a statement released by Lee.

The NSAs represented include boxing, rugby, gymnastics, handball, netball, shooting, sepak takaw, swimming, judo, karatedo, triathlon, dragonboat/canoe-kayak, table tennis, squash, taekwondo, soft tennis, rowing and arnis.

The Philippines is bracing for a tough year in 2018 with the Asian Games scheduled to take place in August with the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang serving as main hosts.

