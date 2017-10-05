PBA: Star’s Paul Lee out of semis series

Paul Lee couldn’t hide the disappointment of having to deal with a recurring meniscus tear on his left knee that forced him to miss most of the Star Hotshots’ 98-74 loss to the Meralco Bolts in Game 2 of their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals Tuesday at the City of Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex.



Lee started and played the first three minutes and 44 seconds but never returned when he felt some pain while driving for a running shot. He spent the rest of the game on the far side of the bench, watching helplessly as the Hotshots fell to a 0-2 hole in their best-of-five series.

Hotshots coach Chito Victolero had already ruled Lee out for the remainder of the series, though the latter insisted that his status is day-to-day.

