Whatever happened to…

‘HIGH SCHOOL’ – While reading a press release from QCinema 2017 (Oct. 19 to 28 ), this columnist is glad to learn that one of the films being shown is 1981’s “High School Scandal,” directed by Gil Portes, penned by Tony Perez, and topbilled by Gina Alajar, Sandy Andolong, Ting Jocson, and Greggy Liwag.



A beautiful film – small and intimate – about high school life, the theme of which was sung by Sharon Cuneta.

Gina and Sandy are, of course, very much around. But whatever happened to Ting and Greggy? Does anybody know? Heard that Greggy is now a preacher based in California with his family.

•

TING AND GREGGY – The last time Highspeed heard, the two actors are based in the US, Ting in New York and Greggy in California.

Aside from “High School Scandal,” Ting co-starred with Amalia Fuentes and Alma Moreno in “Palaban” (not too sure about the title), directed by Eddie Romero.

Greggy is best remembered for those adult (read sexy) flicks. Heard his marriage to Cita Capuyon (former Bb. Pilipinas-Universe ) ended in divorce.

•

HOW ABOUT – While at it, how about the others based in US?

Let’s start with Raul Aragon and Manny Luna.

Raul is said to have married well. While in Los Angeles (or San Francisco), he appeared as a mean restaurant owner in the Aga Muhlach-Lea Salonga starrer “Sana Maulit Muli,” directed by Olive Lamasan.

But he’s best remembered in the Lino Brocka classic “Ina ka ng Anak Mo,” as the man torn between his wife (Nora Aunor) and mother-in-law (Lolita Rodriguez). He appeared in two other Brocka films, “Angela Markado” and “Ina, Kapatid, Anak.”

And LA based-Manny? He was leading man to Lorna Tolentino in one or two movies. They were then managed by Rading Carlos.

Highspeed is curious about the whereabouts of – as they come to mind: Vilma Valera, Miriam Jurado, Aura Aurea – the best of friends.

Paolo Romero, Willie Sotelo, Bert Leroy, Jr., Susan Valdez, Sofia Moran, Lillibeth Ranillo, Myrna Delgado, Ronald Bregendahl (and other children of Rita Gomez, plus her sister Cely), Jerry Pons, Marlene Dauden, Pacita Arana, Norma Ledesma, Carina Afable, Val Castelo, Blanca Gomez, Leila Hermosa, Bambi Arambulo, Sheryn Regis, Jean Lopez and Romano Castelvi, Rosanna Ortiz.

•

BACK HOME – Although green card holders or US citizens, Nonoy Zuñiga, Marco Sison, Michael de Mesa, Dingdong Avanzado, Rachel Alejandro, April Boy Regino are based in Manila. Are they back home for good?

Sheryl Cruz is also based in Manila with daughter Ashley.

Ditto Tina Paner. But then she stayed in Barcelona for more than 10 years.

After many years in Australia, Lourdes Medel is back a long time ago in Davao.

