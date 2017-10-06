Aiko, may hinaing sa direktor ng sariling pelikula

By MELL T. NAVARRO

NAGBUKAS sa mga sinehan noong Miyerkules, Oct. 4 ang “New Generation Heroes,” isang independent advocacy film kunsaan nasa cast sina Aiko Melendez, Mapa, Ms Anita Linda, at Joyce Peñas (na sinasabing producer rin ng pelikula).

Layunin ng pelikulang “New Generation Heroes” ni Direk Anthony Fernandez na magbigay pagpupugay sa mga dakila at bayani ng bagong henerasyon – ang mga guro.



Sa presscon pelikula, nabanggit ni Aiko ang kanyang tiwala sa baguhang filmmaker na si Direk Anthony, dahil nalaman naman niya ang ilang credentials nito.

Ikalawang beses na rin itong pagtatrabaho ni Aiko kay Direk Anthony, at ang unang movie na pinagsamahan nila ay ang “Tell Me Your Dreams”.

Pero after ng premiere night ng movie sa SM Megamall Cinema few days before the showing ay naglabas ng kanyang personal na hinaing o tampo si Aiko sa kanyang Facebook account na Maria Emilia Melendez.

Narito ang kabuuan ng “open letter” ni Aiko na pinost ng award-winning actress:

“This is an open letter to Anthony Hernandez. Forgive me if I had to post this letter online, because, Asian Artist Agency owned by my Manager Tito Boy Abunda waited for your call, and so did my handler Philip Ababon Rojas, to hear your side about the outcome of the movie regarding my supposed lead role in the movie that never was.

“It turned out to be a supporting role which I don’t mind at all becoz it’s an advocacy film. As long as it was clearly understood and agreed upon prior to the shoot of ‘The New Generation Heroes’ movie…

“I made the same type of film last year with the same production for the World Teacher’s Day and encountered no problems at all.

“When the premiere night of the movie came, as i watched, I couldn’t believe my eyes, a lot of my scenes were butchered…

“Please don’t get me wrong, I don’t mind playing supporting roles, lalo na if I was told and if I was asked. Kasi, dumating din ako sa panahon when the likes of Mr Christopher De Leon and Richard Gomez would play then, my leading men.

“When this was offered to me, our director said I was the lead of this movie and will be shot in Korea.

“Sadly, I wasn’t happy how my role turned out. We felt deceived, even my performance highlights in the film were shortened and the entire movie was about Joyce, our producer.

“Ok lang naman na supporting role ako to her pero sana it was made clear that I wasnt the lead at all.

“Because inaalagaan ko din naman ang mga pelikula na ginagawa ko. Kasi nga, mataas ang expectations sa akin when I won an award abroad and here in our country, the pressure is doubled.

“Anyways, I wish the same success for this movie kasi sa ayaw at sa gusto ko, ako ang binebenta nyo for this movie to help Joyce. Ok lang.

“Atleast, if Joyce would make it big, I’m part of her success. Ako pa ba? Ang dali ko lang pakiusapan, sana lang talaga you were true to your words and walang deceit na nangyari.

“Word of honor is very important to me becoz it is the recognition of my right to great respect as an actress and as a person,” himutok ni Aiko.

Samantala, sa panayam naman ng movie reporter na si Nonie Nicasio kay Direk Anthony, ito ang ipinahayag niya:

“Tito, I was true to my heart na si Ms. Aiko ang bida sa ‘New Generation Heroes’. Noong inalok ko po ang role ni Cora sa kanya, never sumagi sa isip ko na i-deceive or gamitin siya.

“Kaya nga po nag-push ako na kuhanan ang eksena ni Cora sa Korea, kasi sa kanya po ang may pinakamaganda at importanteng role.

“Iyong character ni Ms. Aiko bilang Cora, mas meaningful, kasi mas mabigat yung character ni Cora.

“So, ‘yung value at bigat ng role ni Ms. Aiko, siya talaga ang bida sa movie. Kasi, makikita rito yung teacher na OFW na nagkaroon ng problema sa husband niya at natokhang iyong anak niya.

“Kaya sa bigat ng role at yung value ng character sa movie, si Ms. Aiko talaga ang bida roon.

“Mataas ang respeto ko kay Ms. Aiko, wala sa intensiyon ko iyon. Alam mo naman Tito na pinupuri ko talaga si Ms. Aiko sa professionalism niya nang nag-shoot kami ng first movie na pinagsamahan namin (Tell Me Your Dreams).

“Na kahit walang koryente at ilang bundok at ilog ang tinawid namin, wala siyang reklamo,” mahabang paliwanag ni Direk Anthony.

