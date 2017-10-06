Livelihood projects

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Ellalyn de Vera-Ruiz

Nine agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Surallah, South Cotabato received livelihood projects aimed to help increase their household income through the development and improvement of their business enterprises.

In a partnership with the Department of Agrarian Reform and Pilmico Foods Corp., the farmer-beneficiaries received livelihood projects.



Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Roldan Ali said the awarding of livelihood projects is realized through a memorandum of agreement signed between DAR, Pilmico, and the ARBs.

The aid is part of Pilmico’s “Mahalin Pagkaing Atin” program, which aims to promote sustainable entrepreneurship for backyard farmers and aspiring farmer-entrepreneurs through the promotion of local produce.

Based on the program, each of the beneficiaries will receive three piglets for fattening; two sets egg machines with galvanized cages for ready-to-lay chickens; one month’s worth of feed consumption; and technical assistance from the animal production specialists from Pilmico.

In a related development, DAR turned over a newly-completed smoked fish processing center to the farmer-members of the Asosasyon ng Sama-Samang Kababaihan Tungo sa Kaunlaran (ASSKA) in Mercedes town in Camarines Norte.

Related

comments