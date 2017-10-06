Probe of barangay official’s son sought

By: Joseph Jubelag

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Village officials here have asked the Sangguniang Panlungsod to conduct an impartial investigation into the killing of a 22 year-old son of a barangay councilman following an anti-drug operation in Barangay Lagao, Monday.



Barangay Dadiangas South chairman Alvin Veneracion said they want a deeper and impartial probe into the death of Jan Rafael Eco, son of Barangay councilor Alvin Eco, who was killed after supposedly shooting it out with anti-narcotics operatives during a buy-bust operation.

Veneracion said they are not inclined to believe allegations the young Eco fought off authorities citing conflicting reports from several witness.

Lagao Barangay Kagawad Stock Llido, earlier maintained there was no firearm recovered at the crime scene.

The older Eco meanwhile, maintained his son was never involved in illegal drugs.

He has since asked the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the incident which he described as a probable case of mistaken identity.

Barangay Dadiangas South Kagawad Rock Garay insisted an independent and impartial investigation of the incident.

