SWS: Many Pinoys fear being EJK victims

By: Ellalyn V. Ruiz

Seven in 10 Filipinos are worried about becoming victims of extrajudicial killings, a Social Weather Stations special report on the government’s anti-drug campaign showed.

In the nationwide survey conducted among 1,200 respondents last June 23 to 26 and released yesterday, 73 percent (41 percent “very worried” and 32 percent “somewhat worried”) are worried that they, or anyone they know, will be a victim of extrajudicial killing.



Meanwhile, 13 percent said they are “not too worried” and 14 percent answered “not worried at all.”

Filipinos in all areas were worried about becoming a victim of extrajudicial killing, with the highest proportion coming from Visayas at 77 percent (48 percent very worried, 29 percent somewhat worried).

Mindanao was next at 75 percent (46 percent very worried, 29 percent somewhat worried), Metro Manila at 73 percent (34 percent very worried, 40 percent somewhat worried), and rest of Luzon at 70 percent (37 percent very worried, 33 percent somewhat worried).

Also during the survey, the SWS found out that 90 percent of the population said it is important to capture drug suspects alive (68 percent “very important,” 22 percent “somewhat important”).

It is statistically the same as the 92 percent (66 percent very important, 26 percent somewhat important) in March 2017. It was 94 percent in both the September 2016 and December 2016 surveys.

The highest proportion of those saying drug suspects should be captured alive came from Metro Manila at 95 percent (77 percent very important, 18 percent somewhat important).

Visayas was next at 90 percent (68 percent very important, 22 percent somewhat important), rest of Luzon at 90 percent (67 percent very important, 22 percent somewhat important), and Mindanao at 86 percent (64 percent very important, 22 percent somewhat important).

