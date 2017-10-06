Unusual nicknames

UNUSUAL – Let’s start with Kring-Kring (Cristina ) Gonzalez Romualdez, hands-on and beautiful mayor of Tacloban. But now it’s been shortened to Kring.

Other unusual nicknames of actors-turned public officials.



Ormoc Mayor Richard Gomez – Goma (coined by his late manager, the late beloved Douglas Quijano).

Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista – Bistek, his name in a sitcom.

Manila Mayor (and former President) Joseph Estrada – Erap (pare spelled backward.)

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel Jr. – Koko, bar topnotcher (No.1)

How about Sens. Francis “Chiz” Escudero and Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao?

Former Parañaque Councilor Alma Moreno – Bangenge (really unusual for such a lovely lady).

WANT MORE? – Okay, more then.

Repeat it – Tonton Gutierez, Lotlot de Leon, Bongbong Marcos, Ai-Ai de las Alas, Maymay Entrata, Gingging Pareno, Deedee Siytangco, Jojo Gabinete and Panaligan, Toto Villareal, Nene Araneta, Jun-Jun Ynares, Coco Martin, Che-Che Lazaro.

How about Dingdong Dantes and Avanzado? But Marian Rivera calls her husband simply Dong. Or Bingbong Crisologo? Or Winwyn Marquez?

Zsa-Zsa Padilla, Shalala, Tintin Bersola-Babao, John-John Kennedy, Vic-Vic Villavicencio, Au-Au Pijuan.

As they come to mind:

Lata (Lorna Tolentino), Esme (Amy Austria, whose real name is Esmeralda Tuazon), Alatiit (Gina Alajar, off screen Regina Alatiit), Marya (Maricel Soriano), Little (Albert Matrinez, but why?) Morning (Aga Muhlach, think early in the morning, ang aga), Bigmouth (Martin Nievera, said with good humor as he can talk nonstop).

Oh, there’s Chabelita. And Bulolita. But let’s leave it at that.

