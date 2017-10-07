2 rape suspects fall

By: Franco G. Regala & Danny J. Estacio

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Two individuals wanted for separate rape cases were nabbed by authorities in Bulacan and Tarlac, recently.

Florencio de Guzman Jr., alias Flonxio, 35, was caught around 10 a.m. the other day in Magnolia St. Alido Subdivision, Brgy Bulihan, Malolos.



The other suspect, Emenardo Borreo Parale, 58, was apprehended in his hideout in Barangay Gayong-Gayong Mayantoc, Tarlac.

Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat, Bulacan provincial director, said De Guzman is the prime suspect in the rape of a 12-year-old girl with disability and has been at large for more than a year.

Parale, on the other hand, has a standing warrant of arrest for a rape case that happened some nine years ago.

Meantime a 29-year-old housewife met her end after she was shot repeatedly by two unidentified suspects in Barangay Wakas in Tayabas City, Quezon.

The incident was said to have occurred around 10:30 a.m., with the victim, Anabel Sorita Boo, being attacked by the motorcycle-riding suspects as she waswalking by her lonesome.

Boo was rushed to the Tayabas Community Hospital but was eventually declared dead upon arrival.

