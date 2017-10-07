Back-to-back by UST, FEU

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Reigning women’s champion University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University won back-to-back games to jumpstart their campaigns in the UAAP Season 80 beach volleyball tournament Thursday at Sands SM By The Bay.



Cherry Rondina and Caitlyn Viray of the Tigresses cruised to a 21-9, 21-8 win over National University’s Roma Doromal and Audrey Paran before outlasting De La Salle’s Tin Tiamzon and May Luna, 23-21, 19-21, 15-11, in the afternoon session.

FEU’s Bernadeth Pons and Kyla Atienza, runner-ups last year, scored a 21-8, 21-6 win over University of the Philippines’ Diana Carlos and Ayel Estrañero and a 21-8, 21-14 victory over Ateneo’s Bea de Leon and Jules Samonte.

Related

comments