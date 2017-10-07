Building Champion Dreams: MILO and FC Barcelona Conduct Football Clinic for Kids of Porac

SPORTS IS THE GREAT EQUALIZER. Further strengthening its commitment to providing kids access to world-class training and inspiring a healthy and active lifestyle through sports, MILO and Futbol Club Barcelona (FCB) recently held a football clinic for the kids of Porac FC.



Visiting Spanish coaches, Arnau Blanco and Marti Vila of FCB Escola led a special training session for 49 kids, comprised of a diverse mix of boys and girls from the Aeta and underprivileged native communities in Pampanga.

The team got a glimpse of how it was to play the Barca way through theoretical lessons and practical drills that can help hone these young talents’ potential in the sport.

Capping off the clinic was the gifting of footballs for each player from Porac, a poignant moment that brought beaming smiles to the kids. “We from Porac FC are delighted and honored to have this wonderful and unforgettable experience.

The activity increased the kids’ desire to keep learning and striving to become the best they can be. Thank you to MILO and the FCB coaches for making this happen,” said Roger Stone, coach of Porac FC.

