Great films of 6 National Artists

GREAT – Highspeed asked the opinion of several cinema followers to name the great films of six National Artists (directors) and they came up with this list. Initially, it was really “greatest” films but we eventually settled for “great.” This columnist was part of the very informal selection.



Here they are:

BERT AVELLANA – “Anak Dalita” (Rosa Rosal, Tony Santos) and “Portrait of the Artist as Filipino (Daisy Avellana, Naty Crame Rogers).

GERRY DE LEON – “El Filibusterismo” (Pancho Magalona) and “Daigdig ng mga Api” (Robert Arevalo, Barbara Perez).

EDDIE ROMERO – “Aguila” (Fernando Poe Jr.) and “Ganito Kami Noon, Paano Kayo Ngayon?” (Christopher de Leon, Gloria Diaz).

MANUEL CONDE – “Genghis Khan” (Manuel Conde) and “Ikaw Kasi” (Nida Blanca, Nestor de Villa).

LINO BROCKA – “Maynila: Sa mga Kuko ng Liwanag (Bembol Roco) and “Bona” (Nora Aunor).

ISHMAEL BERNAL – “Himala” (Nora Aunor) and “City After Dark” (all-star cast).

So there. Six directors named National Artists and their great films.

OTHER FILMS – Needless to say, they have other fine or even greater films.

Avellana has “Badjao” and “Kundiman ng Lahi.”

De Leon, “48 Hours” and “Ifugao.”

Romero “Banta ng Kahapon” and “Manila: Open City.”

Conde “Juan Tamad” series and “Siete Infantes de Lara.”

Brocka “Insiang” and “Kapit sa Patalim.”

Bernal “Pagdating sa Dulo” and “Nunal sa Tubig.”

(Tomorrow: Best films of other departed directors who are possible National Artists.)

