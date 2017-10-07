Kapuso hunk did his own research for teleserye role

By Ruel J. Mendoza

SA papel niya bilangang archaeologist na si Trevor Jones sa telefantasya ng GMA-7 na “Super Ma’am,” nag-research nang husto ang Fil-American model-turned-actor na si Matthias Rhoads para magampanan niya ng husto ang kanyang role.

Nataon daw na noong mag-taping na siya for “Super Ma’am,” dumating sa Pilipinas ang kanyang aunt from Guam at kasama nito ang kanyang kaibigan na ang anak ay ikakasal sa isang totoong archaeologist.



“My Tita was visiting in town and she brought one of her best friends from Guam whose son is getting married to an archaeologist.

“We’ve been running by some ideas about what might it be like to be an archaeologist.

“She’s actually studying jars in Guam which is super coincidental with what my role is.

“A lot of them are in Guam because they’re researching some old and ancient tribes there.

“So, I know did my research for my role. And I get to use to for my character Trevor Jones,” ngiti pa ni Matthias.

Bago nga raw maging actor at model si Matthias, ilang trabaho rin daw ang pinagdaanan niya sa Amerika. Kabilang na rito ay ang magtrabaho ng tatlong taon sa isang insurance company, maging isang graphic designer at maging isang fitness instructor.

Never daw niyang naisip na one day ay magiging isang actor siya sa Pilipinas.

“I already went to acting workshops that GMA had given us.

“One was with Anthony Bova for Eric Morris.

“I enjoyed acting and I grew up watching lots of movies.’’

