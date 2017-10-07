Malacañang, DoJ dispute UNTV Cup lead

Games Sunday

(Pasig City Sports Center)

2 p.m. – Malacanang vs DOJ

3:30 p.m. – NHA vs Dept. of Agiculture

5 p.m. – BFP vs Senate

Malacañang and Department of Justice dispute the early Group B lead tomorrow even as Senate debuts against Bureau of Fire Protection in the 6th UNTV Cup at the Pasig City Sports Center.

Game time is set at 2 p.m. with both teams expected to go all-out for a chance of securing the early lead and match the win-loss mark of Group A frontrunner and defending champion Philippine National Police in the event organized by UNTV for the country’s public servants.



Drawing big games from Antonio Tolentino and Olan Omiping, the PNP Responders notched their second straight win by downing Department of Health, 98-91,in the tournament offering R4 million to the chosen charity of the champion team.

Out to lead the Malacanang Kamao are Eric dela Cuesta and former University of Santo Tomas star Christian Luanzon and Bong Go.

Led by Senators Joel Villanueva, Sonny Angara, Manny Pacquiao and Marlon Legaspi, the Senate Defenders collide with the BFP Firefighters at 5:30 p.m.

In the other game, Department of Agriculture, backstopped by former PBA star Jimwell Torion, tries to get back on the winning track when it faces the dangerous National Housing Authority Builders at 3:30 p.m.

Despite the 23-point effort of Torion, the DA Food Masters still suffered an 86-82 loss to the DoJ Justice Boosters.

The Builders, on the other hand, are coming off a convincing 111-88 win over the PDEA Drug Busters.

