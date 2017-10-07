Ocean Park Hong Kong Halloween Fest 2017 Invites Pinoys to Face Their Worst Nightmare

Filipino tourists will catch SAW come to life and experience fear like ever before!

Come one, come all! Ocean Park Hong Kong Halloween Fest 2017, the largest Halloween event in the region, is set to test the limits of fear with an intense nail-biting experience in unparalleled horror. This year’s celebration aims to take the bloodcurdling screams up several notches with 10 haunted attractions and 11 unique experiences, including the first-ever SAW themed attraction in Asia!



Lau Ming-wai, Deputy Chairman of Ocean Park, said, “Our signature seasonal event Halloween Fest is a key milestone in Ocean Park’s 40 years of history. As the pioneer in bringing the Halloween festivity into a theme park environment, we began with only one haunted attraction in our first year. Today, we have grown Halloween Fest to be the largest of its kind in Asia, and we are thrilled to partner with Lionsgate this year to create Asia’s first SAW-themed attraction, which resonates with our commitment to bringing the best Halloween experiences to the region.”

Immersing Guests in Terrifying Experiences from Lionsgate’s SAW

SAW, this year’s headline attraction, is bound to show guests their deepest fears and provide them with unique excitements as the powerhouse SAW film franchise comes to life at Ocean Park. The reverse bear trap, the twisted razor wire maze, and more fatal snares await to evoke psychological terrors for guests. The Jigsaw Killer has laid out his infamous traps for guests to experience firsthand, including a living preview from the long-awaited eighth installment, JIGSAW, which is scheduled to open in theaters on 26 October 2017.

Joyful Festival by Day, Deadly Party by Night

Bringing the festive ambiance of Mexico’s famous traditional celebration Day of the Dead to Ocean Park, this year’s transforming attraction offers guests two unique Halloween experiences in Latin American style. In daytime, guests are invited to a jubilant party hosted at Festival of Souls presented by Yahoo! Hong Kong, where dead spirits dress up in colourful UV costumes and put on skull masks for their celebration. By donning a pair of 3D glasses, guests can check out the attraction’s festive decorations and stunning patterns in detail, including the Mexican village and church, while taking plenty of photos with the singing and dancing spirits. However, guests should be aware that the spirits will turn hellish as soon as the sun goes down at 5:30 p.m. during Night of the Dead. Enraged spirits will spring out of the haunted cemetery in search of live human flesh. Guests will also be trapped by illusion hallway, a mirror maze and even a sinister banquet.

Spooky but Fun Celebrations for Adults and Kids

Ocean Park Halloween Fest has prepared light-hearted Halloween surprises for family guests. At Whiskers Harbour’s Whiskers & Friends Halloween Party, the Park’s beloved mascots will show up together in their brand-new Halloween costumes. Kids can also join a creative mask-making workshop to boost their Halloween look and take photos with all seven of the cute mascots at this fun-filled party. Elsewhere Spooky Candy Factory, the largest outdoor trick-or-treat trail in Hong Kong is returning again for guests to play mini games and win Chupa Chups, Mentos and Tim Tam chocolate biscuits. These two family-friendly attractions will be available daily from 5 to 31 October to spread the Halloween fun across the generations.

Among the 10 Halloween attractions and 11 unique experiences, horror aficionados will also experience other types of intense fear at Rise of the Ancient Evil and Kowloon Ghost City. For the first time ever, PHOBIA Experience, a cluster of haunting attractions including Phobia 17, Dark Maze and Down to Hell presented by Kraft Heinz, is staged to take guests’ senses to the limits. More Halloween Fest favourites including Scaremonies – Hell’s Grand Finale and Scare Zone – Alley of the Dead, are also back with guaranteed scares for guests.

So gather up your squad, book a flight to Hong Kong and headline the fear factor challenge brought by Ocean Park Hong Kong! It’s time to put yourself to the test and see where your courage can take you this Halloween 2017!

