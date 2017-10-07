President: AFP could oust me

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

In the face of allegations of having hidden wealth, President Duterte has said that the Armed Forces of the Philippines could launch a coup attempt to drive him out of power if it believes he is corrupt.



The President, showing no interest in clinging to power, said he could be replaced with a new leader whom the people would support.

“Sabi ko sa military listening during the ceremony. ‘You have all the intelligence and apparatus. If you think that I’m corrupt and I am not worth the position, oust me, please,’” he said during a food expo in Pasay City last Thursday.

“Tanggalin ninyo ako through a coup d’etat or whatever you want. Then find a leader that maybe the Filipino nation would be happy listening to,” he added.

Duterte, in an earlier speech at the Philippine Army turnover ceremony in Taguig City, said the military could oust him if he lied about his wealth. The commander-in-chief also reminded the military to remain loyal to the Constitution and the flag, not nurture loyalty to a person.

