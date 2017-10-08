Best films of 5 departed directors

1 SHARES Share Tweet

BEST OF – Yesterday, Highspeed focused on the great films of six National Artists, all already in another world.

Now the focus is on five other directors, also gone now. Will one or two or three of them be named National Artists?

Who knows? That’s for the Cultural Center of the Philippines, National Commission for Culture and the Arts, and ultimately the President to decide.



Here are their best films:

MARILOU DIAZ ABAYA – “Jose Rizal” (Cesar Montano) and “Karnal” (Phillip Salvador, Vic Silayan).

MARIO O’HARA – “Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos” (Nora Aunor, Boyet de Leon, Bembol Roco) and “Fatima Buen” (Kris Aquino).

CELSO AD. CASTILLO – “Asedillo” (Fernando Poe Jr.) and “Burlesk Queen” (Vilma Santos).

GIL PORTES – “Merika” (Nora Aunor) and “Mga Munting Tinig” (Alessandra de Rossi).

DANNY ZIALCITA – “Karma” (Vilma Santos) and “T-Bird at Ako” (Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos).

•

OTHER FILMS – Of course, the five late directors have other good films.

Think of Marilou’s “Brutal,” “Moral,” “Muro Ami,” “Milagros,” and “Ipaglaban Mo.”

And Mario’s “Bulaklak ng City Jail,”’ “Condemned,” “Babae sa Breakwater.”

How about Celso Ad.? “Pagputi ng Uwak, Pag-itim ng Tagak,” “Tag-ulan sa Tag-araw,” “Nympha” (the original), “Patayin sa Sindak si Barbara.”

Gil’s “Markova,” “Saranggola,” “Andrea,” “Miss X,” “Two Funerals.”

Lastly, Danny’s “Langis at Tubig,” “Nagalit ang Buwan sa Haba ng Gabi,” “Bakit Manipis ang Ulap,” “May Lamok sa Loob ng Kulambo.”

Related

comments