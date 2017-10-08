Cinefilipino fest focuses on story

By: Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: For every minute you are angry you lose sixty seconds of happiness.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

•

DIRECTORS PARENT FILMFESTS: Noticed how our award-winning directors have turned the other cheek to parent various local film festivals?



Laurice Guillen is the mother of Cinemalaya, at 11 years old, the pioneer filmfest in independent filmmaking.

Brillante Mendoza is the father of Sinag filmfest in cooperation with Wilson Tieng’s Solar Films.

Maryo de los Reyes similarly nurtures young filmmakers through the agri-themed TOFARM filmfest, entering its third year.

Now comes Joey Reyes, tasked to parent Cinefilipino, another festival of quality films by new, independent filmmakers.

•

KWENTO ANG HARI DITO: Out of almost 150 entries, Cine Filipino Film Festival announced eight original, innovative Filipino feature length films made it to its roster for 2017.

“Every year, the entries get more and more engaging. Kuwento ang hari dito,’’ says Head of Competition, Director Joey Reyes. “It is also very heartening to note that most of the eight feature films that made it to the list are by newcomers.”

Cinefilipino Film Festival also announced its partnership with Cignal Entertainment, Cignal TV’s brand of original content.

This is welcome news to every filmmaker, says Unitel Productions CEO and Festival Director, Madonna Tarrayo.

“Cignal is a distribution platform. There are many opportunities for people to watch all the movies we will select – maraming avenues, that is very important to any filmmaker,” Tarrayo says. “Cinefilipino has always been envisioned to be a gateway for brilliant filmmakers.’’

•

EIGHT EXCITING NEW FILMS: The eight full-length feature films are:

“Delia and Sammy,” “Mata Tapang,” “The Eternity Between Seconds,” “Excuse Me Po,” “Poon,” “Hitboy,” “Kahit Man Lamang Kung Maaari,” “Mga Mister ni Rosario.”

The films were selected based on the following criteria:

Originality of material and freshness of approach, authentic reflection of Filipino culture and human experience, strong potential for audience engagement, commercially viable.

Cinefilipino will be held in March 2018.

