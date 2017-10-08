Fillies & Colts Stakes

By: Johnny Decena

Seven upcoming two-year-old colts and fillies will be gunning for the top prize of P600,000 in today’s main event of the P1 Million Philracom-sponsored 2nd leg of Juvenille Fillies and Colts Stakes Race at the Metro Turf in Malvar, Tanauan City, Batangas.



They are A.V. Tan, Jr.’s Beautiful Lady, NO Morales; coupled entry Secret Kingdom/Neversaygoodbye; RL Abacan’s Yes I Can; AJM Pua’s Princess Tin; JL Songson’s Sigma Treasure anf FD Babon, Jr.’s Batang Arrastre.

Set to be disputed at a distance of 1,400 meters, the runner up here gets P225,000 while the 3rd and 4th placers will receive P125,000 and P50,000, respectively.

Breeders Purse of P30,000 will go to the breeder of the winning horse. Post time is at 4 p.m. Be There when it happens!

May 13 Races tayo ngayong araw na kinapapalooban ng 3 sets each ng WTA at Pick-5 at 2 sets each nman ng Pick-6 at Pick-4 events. Races start at 2 p.m.

Sa mga di nakapag karera kahapon – tulad ko at pasensya na kasi medyo malumay pa ang pakiramdam ko – ang 1st set ng WTA ay nagbigay ng P392.60 at ang second set nito ay P229.20

Nagsipanalo rito from Races 1 to 9, ayon sa pagkakasunud-sunod ay ang Johnny Be Good, Tipsy Towsi, Oceanside, Talon, Emjay’s Special, Dynamo, Oh Neng, Sydney Boy at Oyster Perpetual or combinations 7-1-8-1-4-6-8-1-8.

So there… see you guys at Samson’s Billiard OTB at St. Joseph and/or at Obel Dela Paz Momay’s Carinderia OTB at Marick, Cainta. Good Luck!!!

