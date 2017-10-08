JLC to take indefinite leave from showbiz

- Home
KAPAMILYA star John Lloyd Cruz will take an indefinite leave from show business to attend to “personal matters,” according to a statement issued by his mother studio ABS CBN.
The announcement was made during the Kapamilya news program “TV Patrol” aired last Friday night.
The full statement:
“ABS-CBN and John Lloyd Cruz have agreed for him to take an indefinite leave of absence to attend to personal matters.
“John Lloyd will be taking a break outside the country and will return to ABS-CBN after his leave of absence,” the press statement said.
It would be recalled that Cruz has apologized for the viral videos which showed him having a good time with actress Ellen Adarna and friends in Cebu recently.
The viral videos which received mixed reactions were posted on Adarna’s Instagram stories.