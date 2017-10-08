UE belle makes birthday doubly special

By: Jerome Lagunzad

With birthday girl Joyce Francisco taking charge down the stretch, University of the East pulled off a 69-68 escape act over struggling La Salle yesterday to get back on track in the UAAP Season 80 women’s basketball tourney at the Mall of Asia Arena.



Francisco celebrated her 20th birthday with a bang as she scattered nine of her 13 markers in the final canto where the Lady Warriors trailed by as four and did enough to foil the Lady Archers’ upset bid.

“It’s really great to see her stepped up today. Her teammates really relied on her in the final frame,” said UE assistant coach Len Macalalad of Francisco who complemented Love Sto. Domingo’s 17-point, 15-rebound showing on their way to a 5-2 mark, good for third place.

