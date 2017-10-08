Victims of water tank accident return home to assess damage

By: Freddie C. Velez

SAN JOSE DEL MONTE CITY, Bulacan – Residents on Carriedo Street in Barangay Muzon in this city returned to their respective places hoping to salvage whatever belongings they could days after a tragic water tank accident.

Four people perished while 44 others were injured after a giant water tank collapsed causing a huge wave of water sweeping through the streets.



“Sobrang lakas at lampas tao ang taas ng rumaragasang tubig kaya nawasak ang maraming kabahayan. Paano na lang kaya kung ang Angat Dam ang nawasak, nakakakilabot,” among of the victims who requested anonymity said.

Mayor Arthur Robes vowed an all out support to the victims – the fatalities, wounded persons and families who lost their homes.

Bocaue-native Senator Joel Villanueva meanwhile expressed sadness and urged local officials of San Jose del Monte and the proper authorities to investigate the fatal incident which might have been caused by utter neglect on the part of those responsible in the monitoring and maintenance of the water tank’s condition.

“Let this event serve as a resounding call for our local governments to re-examine the safety of establishments within their localities to prevent similar accidents and another senseless loss of lives in the future,” Villanueva said.

