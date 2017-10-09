‘Firsts: Women who are changing the world’

SPECIAL PROJECT – A recent issue of TIME magazine has a special project titled “Firsts: Women who are changing the world.”



There are over 40 women and Highspeed names some of them….actuually many.

On the TIME cover is Sylvia Earle – First woman to have been appointed chief scientist of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Aretha Franklin – first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Ophra Winfrey – first woman to own and produce her own talk show.

Ellen DeGeneres – first person to star as an openly gay character on primetime TV.

Selena Gomez – first person to reach 100 million followers on Instagram.

Rita Moreno – first Latina to win an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.

Barbara Walters – first woman to co-produce a network evening news program.

Serena Williams – first tennis player to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles in the open era.

GOVERNMENT – The just mentioned names are mostly showbiz. Now Highspeed names those from the government.

Hillary Rodman Clinton – first woman to win a major party’s nomination for the President of the United States.

Madeleine Albright – first woman to become US Secretary of State.

Nancy Pelosi – first woman to become Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Nikki Haley – first Indian-American to be elected governor.

Loretta Lynch – first black woman to become US Attorney general.

(Who’ll make the “Firsts” list in the Philippines? Surely, a woman journalist.)

