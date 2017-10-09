Four teams eye PVL finals

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)

4 p.m. – Ateneo vs UST (m)

6:30 p.m. – Adamson vs FEU (w)

Seats to the finals of the men’s and women’s divisions in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference will be up for grabs today at The Arena in San Juan City.



Two-time men’s defending champion Ateneo guns for its third finals appearance in their 4 p.m. confrontation with University of Santo Tomas, even as Adamson and Far Eastern University clash for the remaining women’s finals berth at 6:30 p.m.

Both UST and FEU forged a semis decider after surviving Game 2 do-or-dies last Saturday.

The Tigers took advantage of the absence of Blue Eagles main man Marck Espejo, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, while the Lady Tams became the first team to beat the Lady Falcons, 21-25, 27-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-11.

Ateneo is expected to regain its formidable form and remain on track to building a dynasty as it leans on championship experience in the collegiate scene.

The Blue Eagles have reigned supreme in the UAAP since 2014.

Gian Carlo Glorioso and Ismael Rivera banner Ateneo’s attacks along with veteran setter Ish Polvorosa. The two spikers conspired with 28 points the last time.

UST, however, is hungry to surpass a third place last year, and talented hitters Joshua Umandal, Manuel Medina and Arnold Bautista will be at the forefront of that goal.

The winner will arrange a best-of-three finals duel with FEU, which swept its own best-of-three semifinal series against National University.

Like Ateneo, the Adamson Lady Falcons aim to reclaim their old bearings and set up the women’s title matchup with the NU Lady Bulldogs, which ousted the Arellano Lady Chiefs in Game 2, 25-17, 26-28, 17-25, 25-13, 20-18, Saturday night.

Chiara Permentilla and Christine Soyud, who dropped 20 points apiece the last time, will spearhead Adamson’s drive and are expected to go head-to-head with FEU’s Czarina Carandang and Toni Rose Basas.

