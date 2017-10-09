PSC to hold meeting with collegiate sports leaders

A national consultative meeting for collegiate sports will be held on Oct. 17-18 at the Philsports multi-purpose arena in Pasig.



The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) hopes to draw stakeholders to the two-day meeting aimed at tackling issues and developments affecting collegiate sports.

“We should not stop asking where and how we could help. We should follow through,” said PSC chairman Butch Ramirez, referring to the consultations done by the PSC last year with different collegiate groups.

“Ever since I went back to the PSC, we pursued our mandate to develop sports at the grassroots level. We dove right in to where interest in sports starts – the family, the community and the school,” said Ramirez.

Expected to attend are representatives from around 140 schools, colleges, universities and athletic associations.

Sen. Sonny Angara has been invited as keynote speaker.

Among those invited to speak are Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, presidential advisor for sports Dennis Uy, Rep. Conrado Estrella, Rep. Mark Zambar and Rep. Monsour del Rosario.

In compliance with President Duterte’s directive to make sports accessible to all, Ramirez has embarked on several projects, like the Children’s Games, Indigenous Games and the reactivation of the Philippine Sports Institute.

