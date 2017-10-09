UCBL: Sea Lions clash with Lyceum five

Games Today (Olivarez College gym)

12 noon – U of Batangas vs TIP

2 p.m. – Olivarez vs Lyceum-Batangas

Resurgent Olivarez College tries to extend its winning run against Lyceum-Batangas today in the second round of the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 eliminations at the Sea Lions’ home floor in Sucat, Parañaque City.



The Sea Lions, currently at fourth spot with a 4-3 mark, will go into their 2 p.m. showdown with the Pirates buoyed up by victories in their last two matches, including an impressive 15-point victory over Technological Institute of the Philippines last Thursday.

However, Olivarez College still can’t afford to put its guard down against Lyceum-Batangas which stunned Bulacan State University, 114-106, in overtime over the weekend.

“We have shown that we can hold our ground against the better teams as long as we put in an extra effort,” said Lyceum-Batangas coach Dan Acero, whose wards wiped out a five-point deficit late in regulation then outplayed BulSU throughout the extended five-minute period.

Clashing in the 12 noon opener are the struggling Engineers of TIP and the University of Batangas Brahmans.

TIP aims to stop a two-game bleeding, break its tie with Lyceum-Batangas at fifth spot and avenge a sorry 77-79 loss to University of Batangas in their initial meeting last Sept. 30.

“We’ve been a big disappointment so far and I hope my players will finally play true to their potential,” said Engineers coach Potit de Vera, who is aching to get consistent performances from veterans Jorey Napoles, Tevita Latu and Jopet Soriano.

The Sea Lions, expected to enjoy the home court advantage, are raring to repeat a 95-77 victory over the Pirates in their first-round meeting last Sept. 16. (Jerome Lagunzad)

