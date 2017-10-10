Ex-gas station attendant to vie for Mr. Universe Tourism

FROM gasoline station attendant to the international pageant scene.

Cj Cundagan Querol is set to represent the Philippines in the newest international male pageant dubbed Mister Universe Tourism 2017 contest which will be held at the Palacio de Maynila on Oct. 15.



Querol was supposed to join the Manhunt International 2017 contest. But he was given a title after the Prime Event Productions Philippines Foundation Inc. (PEPPS) was awarded franchise by MUT owner Gerald Ortiz.

“I am dedicating my stint to the pageant to my mother who took care of us. Para sa kanya talaga ito. Thank you so much for all your support,” said Querol during rousing send-off held at Romulo’s Cafe in Timog last Saturday night.

Querol is a former gasoline attendant for Seaoil Philippines who was initially discovered on Facebook when he was still pumping gas in 2016.

His photo went viral and later, he was swarmed with modelling opportunities and guested on several talk shows.

Seaoil Philippines also took him as its brand ambassador.

Before he became an internet sensation, Querol took odd jobs and worked as a tricycle driver, worked at a computer shop, and delivered bread.

“This is it! I will do my best to make my country proud,” said Querol, of Balagtas, Batangas.

Querol also said that he hopes to finish school soon. He stopped going to school when his father passed away and helped his mother with the family income.

PEPPS president Carlo Morris Galang said that CJ has been doing a lot of work physically to showcase how fit he is.

“Plus he has been putting time for getting to know how Tourism is in the Philippines so that he can become the perfect tourism ambassador,” said Galang.

The event also served as victory and thanksgiving party of the Misters of Filipinas 2017 pageant held recently.

Joining the event were the new winners Clint Peralta, Man of the World Philippines; Raven Renz Lansangan, Mister International Philippines; Yves Campos, Mister Supranational Philippines; Carlo Pasion, Mister Ocean Philippines; and Ion Perez, Mister Universe Tourism Philippines.

