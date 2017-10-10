Iza Calzado engaged to British boyfriend

KAPAMILYA star Iza Calzado is now engaged to be married to British entrepreneur Ben Wintle, her boyfriend of five years.

This was confirmed by their friends who posted photos of the proposal last Sunday.



In an image uploaded by fashion designer Rajo Laurel, Wintle was seen kneeling as he proposed to Calzado, former star of the primetime series “A Love to Last.”

Rajo said in his photo caption: “IZA SAID YES! Congratulations to my friends @missizacalzado & @benmwintle on their engagement! What a blessing to witness this special moment in your lives. So happy for you both!”

Calzado became emotional when Wintle showed her an engagement ring. Calzado then hugged Wintle as Noel Ferrer, manager of the actress, and Karylle Tatlonghari-Yuzon, a friend and business partner of the couple, witnessed the proposal.

It was in 2011 when Calzado and Wintle met during a magazine event.

That time, Calzado had just split from Atticus King, her boyfriend of more than two years.

Calzado shared on the defunct “Kris TV” program how she met Wintle, co-founder of the restaurant finder app Booky.

“Heartbroken ako noon,” Calzado told television host Kris Aquino in August 2015.

“That was the first night that I told myself na I’m going to stay out, socialize, mingle, and hopefully meet somebody. I was really looking for a foreigner that night kasi I’ve never dated a foreigner,” she said.

Calzado said that Wintle approached her and asked if he could add her on Facebook.

“Tinawanan ko siya kasi ang daming mga fake accounts sa Facebook. So sabi ko, ‘you know what, let’s not complicate things. Just get my number.’ Ganun kasi naiirita ako pag madami pang games,” said Calzado, in an interview published on ABS-CBN.

Then the couple went on dates. Wintle was there when Calzado’s father Lito Calzado passed away in 2011. “He was there for me. He was very strong, patient kasi nga gulo gulo pa ako noon.”

